A Suffolk police officer has been arrested and charged with setting fire to an unoccupied home, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Thursday.

The officer, whose name was not immediately released, will be arraigned in the alleged arson Thursday in Suffolk Criminal Court in Riverhead.

Details about the fire or the officer were not immediately available.

Sini said he will hold a news conference about the arrest after the arraignment.

Suffolk police did not have an immediate comment.