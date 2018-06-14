DA: Suffolk police officer arrested in arson
A Suffolk police officer has been arrested and charged with setting fire to an unoccupied home, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Thursday.
The officer, whose name was not immediately released, will be arraigned in the alleged arson Thursday in Suffolk Criminal Court in Riverhead.
Details about the fire or the officer were not immediately available.
Sini said he will hold a news conference about the arrest after the arraignment.
Suffolk police did not have an immediate comment.
LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.