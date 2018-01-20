TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 56° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Drunken driver flips car after hitting police SUV, Suffolk cops say

After smashing into the patrol vehicle, which had its emergency lights on, the driver hit a Jeep before overturning, officials said.

A Suffolk County police vehicle was hit by

A Suffolk County police vehicle was hit by a drunken driver on Route 25A in Mount Sinai late Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, while the officer was conducting a traffic stop, officials said. The Altima that hit the police SUV then overturned, officials said. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Port Jefferson woman has been charged with drunken driving after smashing her Nissan into a police patrol vehicle in Mount Sinai, Suffolk County authorities said.

Police said Elvia Turcios, 30, was driving her 2003 Altima west on Route 25A near Mount Sinai Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when she hit a parked sport utility vehicle with an officer inside who was conducting a traffic stop, police said. After hitting the patrol car, which had its emergency lights on, Turcios then hit a Jeep Cherokee traveling east on Route 25A, police said.

Police said Turcios’ Altima overturned after she hit the Jeep.

The patrol officer and Turcios were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The vehicle that was pulled over for the traffic stop was not involved in the crash, police said.

Turcios has been charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and was issued additional summonses, police said.

Turcios was awaiting arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Thousands hold signs and rally while attending the Thousands rally in NYC during Women’s March
Islip Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt. Politician apologizes for 'sarcastic' Facebook post
Suffolk County police and the North Patchogue fire Cops: 1 vehicle fled after hitting pedestrian
Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) speaks at a news New York pays $10M to settle cases brought by women
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo delivers his 2018 executive Proposed opioid surcharge draws mixed reaction
People take in the sunshine and warmer weather Weather: ‘Mild’ today with highs near 50
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE