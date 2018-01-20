A Port Jefferson woman has been charged with drunken driving after smashing her Nissan into a police patrol vehicle in Mount Sinai, Suffolk County authorities said.

Police said Elvia Turcios, 30, was driving her 2003 Altima west on Route 25A near Mount Sinai Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. when she hit a parked sport utility vehicle with an officer inside who was conducting a traffic stop, police said. After hitting the patrol car, which had its emergency lights on, Turcios then hit a Jeep Cherokee traveling east on Route 25A, police said.

Police said Turcios’ Altima overturned after she hit the Jeep.

The patrol officer and Turcios were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital and treated for minor injuries. The vehicle that was pulled over for the traffic stop was not involved in the crash, police said.

Turcios has been charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and was issued additional summonses, police said.

Turcios was awaiting arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.