Long IslandCrime

Man exposed himself twice in Patchogue apartment complex, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Patchogue man exposed himself on two separate occasions in the lobby of his apartment complex, Suffolk police said.

Jerry Sibony, 67, who lives in the Terry Apartments on Rider Avenue, was charged with three counts of public lewdness and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

On Saturday, Sibony exposed himself to a woman with a child, police said. On Sunday night, he exposed himself to another woman, according to police.

Sibony's arraignment is set for Monday in Central Islip.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

