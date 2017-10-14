Authorities are investigating an “altercation” on a street in East Islip early Saturday morning during which one person was injured, Suffolk County police said.
Police said the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Bayview Avenue and that the victim suffered nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police said that details, including how the person was injured and by whom, were not immediately available.
