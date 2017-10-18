Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini on Wednesday released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in six knife-point robberies in hopes that someone might recognize her and help police make an arrest.

The suspect, who Sini called “dangerous” noting her use of a pocketknife, has at times attempted to change her appearance and generally has committed the robberies close to closing time when a single employee was inside.

“She has taken some steps to disguise herself, in some cases excessive makeup or a wig,” Sini said.

Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante said the suspect has at times worn white and orange face makeup and used a shawl to conceal her identity.

“The M.O. for all of these robberies are similar, essentially the female suspect walks into the establishment close to closing time when there’s very little activity in the establishment, typically grabs an item to purchase,” said Sini, adding that she then “goes to the cashier to purchase that time and during that transaction, takes out a pocket-size knife and demands cash, receives the cash and leaves the store without using any violence.”

Sini said police have not developed a motive, but said drug addiction is often a driver in pattern robbery cases.

“It’s important to note, we will catch her, as we catch all of our robbery suspects in Suffolk County,” Sini said.

The commissioner declined to say what police were doing to catch the suspect, including whether the department was stepping up patrols, citing the ongoing investigation.

In the latest case, the suspect brandished a knife and demanded money about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar Tree on Horseblock Road, police said.

“Employees opened the register, and the woman grabbed cash out of the drawer, then fled on foot,” Suffolk Asst. Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said in a statement.

The robbery follows similar holdups at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Medford Avenue in North Patchogue at about 8:30 p.m. Monday; a Carvel store on Horseblock Road in Farmingville about 10 p.m. Friday and 10 p.m. Saturday; and at two other businesses, police said.

“Each robbery involved a female who was armed with a knife and fled on foot,” Meyers said. “The suspect is in her late 20s or early 30s and was wearing dark pants and a dark shirt.”

The suspect wore face paint both times when she robbed Carvel, said Deborah Davidson, the store’s operations manager. The first night, the woman’s face was painted black and white, and the second night, she had white streaks, according to Davidson, who said she viewed a store surveillance tape of the holdups.

The robber ordered ice cream, the Carvel manager said, and when an employee opened the register, she demanded cash.

“Once the register was opened,” Davidson said, “she took out her knife and said ‘Give me the [expletive] money.’ ”

Police on Sunday said the Carvel robberies appear to be linked. The Carvel suspect was described as stocky, between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-5, with long, dark hair. Police said the woman in both Carvel holdups wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants.

In the Dunkin’ Donuts case, the robber appeared to be about 5-foot-1 and wore a black jacket, dark pants, and a black and white scarf over what appeared to be dirty blonde hair, police said.

The woman in the Dollar Tree robbery appeared to be between 5 feet-1 inch and 5 feet-4 inches tall, police said. She was wearing a black, hooded jacket, dark pants and a black and white scarf over what appeared to be dirty-blond hair, police said.

Police did not provide information about the two other businesses held up by a female robber with a knife.

Davidson said trauma from being face-to-face with the knife-wielding robber led her employee, 16, to quit.

“Her first job . . . She was just devastated,” Davidson said.

The manager at the Family Dollar store in Ronkonkoma declined to comment and the one in Farmingville did not return calls.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

With Ellen Yan