A resident of a Medford home was shot in the hand in a struggle during a home invasion late Tuesday, police said.
Two masked men, one armed with a handgun, entered the home on Eagle Avenue at 11:59 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
The 18-year-old man struggled with the intruders and was shot in the hand, police said.
Two other occupants on the second floor were not injured, police said.
The gunshot victim was taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
The suspects fled without any proceeds, and detectives asked anyone with information about the crime to call them at 631-854-8652, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
