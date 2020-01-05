TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Men injured in one of two Suffolk shootings, police say

Suffolk police at the scene in Baywood where

Suffolk police at the scene in Baywood where two men were shot and wounded late Saturday night, officials said. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Suffolk police said they are investigating a pair of shootings late Saturday and early Sunday including one in Baywood that injured two men.

The men were shot just before midnight Saturday outside a Calloway Street home, police said. Suffolk officers responding to a 911 call about 11:50 p.m. found the victims outside the house. They were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Just after midnight, multiple shots were fired into a York Place home in West Babylon, police said. Three people inside the residence were not injured, according to police.

Police said the shootings appear to be unrelated.

Anyone with information about the Baywood shooting is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477). Anyone with information about the West Babylon shooting is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers. Callers will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

