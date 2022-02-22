Suffolk officials unveil 'data transparency hub'

The Suffolk County Police Department on Tuesday released a cache of data on crime statistics, traffic and pedestrian stops and officer demographics on its website in what officials said was an effort towards transparency.

County Executive Steve Bellone and Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison announced the police department's new "Data Transparency Hub," saying it fulfilled a promise of the department's police reform plan adopted last year.

The statistics can be found on the police department's website -- suffolkpd.org -- and include data on crimes, including hate crimes, the number of traffic and pedestrian stops and the demographics of those stopped, as well as the demographics of the department's officers.

"This data hub will create greater transparency between the department and the communities that it serves, while also providing the department with powerful statistical insight," Bellone said during a news briefing with Harrison and other officials at police headquarters in Yaphank.

"When you say transparency and accountability, that is what data is. When you want to be able to say that you're making progress, you need to be able to measure it," Bellone said..." What data does, it gives you the ability to ask questions. It gives you the ability to say why is this happening? What is underneath these numbers? What's driving them?"

Lynda Perdomo-Ayala, chair of the Suffolk County Human Rights Commission, said the public release of the data is "very, very long overdue."

Harrison called the hub a "work in progress" and said it will continuously updated.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The police commissioner said there are plans to add data on Internal Affairs investigations, the department's Language Access program and 911 calls.

Harrison said he didn't have a timeline for when that data would be public.

Bellone unveiled last March he called a sweeping police reform plan that sought to change the department’s culture through more civilian oversight, expanded community policing and the widespread use of body cameras.

Former Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and Bellone aides introduced the Suffolk County Police Reform and Reinvention Task Force Draft Report, which also sought to overhaul how police respond to 911 calls about mental health crises.

In June 2020, then Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo ordered local governments to reform and modernize their law enforcement agencies.

Cuomo issued his order several weeks after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis officers kindled months of nationwide protests over police killings

Cuomo's order required municipalities to evaluate policies for use of force, crowd management, anti-bias training and responses to civilian complaints.

The Bellone plan called for beefed-up oversight and review of traffic-stop data, including creation of a traffic-stop dashboard accessible to the public, in order to minimize bias against Black and Hispanic motorists.

A Newsday review of police data last year found that Suffolk police stopped Black drivers four times more often than white drivers, and Hispanic drivers twice as often. The John F. Finn Institute for Public Safety confirmed that Black and Hispanic drivers were overrepresented in traffic stops, officials said.

The plan also called for increased communication and relations between community members and police through creation of precinct-level advisory boards, park walks and talks and improvements to the county’s language access program.