A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after his car struck a Suffolk County police vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road in Ridge on Saturday, police said.

Police said the officer in the police vehicle was assisting a disabled motorist on William Floyd Parkway at about 3:45 a.m. when the 2014 Audi driven by Jovan Cerisier, 20, hit the vehicle.

The police vehicle had its emergency lights activated at the time of the collision, which resulted in the Audi overturning, police said.

After Cerisier was extricated from his vehicle, he was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

The officer was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cerisier was arraigned Saturday morning, police said.

Arraignment details were not immediately available Saturday.