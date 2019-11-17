Cops: Woman was intoxicated with child in SUV at time of Wyandanch crash
Suffolk police arrested a West Babylon woman in Wyandanch Saturday night and charged her with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after she fled the scene of an accident that left a pedestrian injured, authorities said.
Police said Tasena Jennings, 33, left the scene after the 1999 Lincoln Navigator she was driving at 7:10 p.m. northbound on North 20th Street struck an occupied, parked 2003 GMC, causing the GMC to strike a pedestrian in front of 127 N. 20th St.
Jayvon Smith, 19, of Wyandanch, who was inside the GMC, was not injured, police said, but the pedestrian, Cyasia Forney-Gaddis, 19, of Bellport, was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, according to police.
Officers located Jennings at 8:02 p.m. on Conklin Avenue in Wyandanch and found she had been driving with a 4-year-old boy at the time of the crash. Neither Jennings nor the child were injured, and the boy was released into the custody of a family member, police said.
Jennings, of Woodrow Parkway, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger [Leandra’s Law], endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.
Jennings is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday. An attorney for Jennings could not be immediately reached.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.