Suffolk police arrested a West Babylon woman in Wyandanch Saturday night and charged her with driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after she fled the scene of an accident that left a pedestrian injured, authorities said.

Police said Tasena Jennings, 33, left the scene after the 1999 Lincoln Navigator she was driving at 7:10 p.m. northbound on North 20th Street struck an occupied, parked 2003 GMC, causing the GMC to strike a pedestrian in front of 127 N. 20th St.

Jayvon Smith, 19, of Wyandanch, who was inside the GMC, was not injured, police said, but the pedestrian, Cyasia Forney-Gaddis, 19, of Bellport, was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, according to police.

Officers located Jennings at 8:02 p.m. on Conklin Avenue in Wyandanch and found she had been driving with a 4-year-old boy at the time of the crash. Neither Jennings nor the child were injured, and the boy was released into the custody of a family member, police said.

Jennings, of Woodrow Parkway, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years or younger [Leandra’s Law], endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of an accident with injury and two counts of second-degree criminal contempt.

Jennings is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday. An attorney for Jennings could not be immediately reached.