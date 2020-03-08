TODAY'S PAPER
Pair nabbed for robbing Lake Grove TD Bank, Suffolk police say

By Joie Tyrrell joie.tyrrell@newsday.com @JoieTyrrell
Suffolk County police arrested a Riverhead man and a Mastic woman and charged them with robbing a TD Bank in Lake Grove Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Caleb Christiansen, 30, of Riverhead entered the TD Bank, located at 2822 Middle Country Rd., at about 2:35 p.m. and approached the teller with a note demanding cash. The teller complied, police said, and Christiansen fled the bank to a white Jeep where he was met by Jeanne Marie Zoller, 49, of Mastic.

The two fled in the Jeep southbound on Hawkins Avenue. 

Fourth Precinct officers located them on Hawkins Avenue a short time later.

Both were charged with first-degree robbery, according to Suffolk police. They were being held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and are scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Monday.

