A Copiague man was charged in connection with robbing five stores — four at knifepoint — in three South Shore communities, Suffolk police said on Wednesday.

The nine-month long string of crimes by Joseph Putre began when he used a knife on April 25 to rob a Shirley 7-Eleven at 1:45 a.m., police said.

Without his knife, he then robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on May 10 at 2:07 a.m. in Shirley, they said.

Putre, again deploying a knife, then robbed a Shirley Quik Stop on May 14 at 1:19 p.m., police said.

A day later, he robbed Mastic Liquors at 12:40 p.m., they said.

Then, on Dec. 1, the defendant robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Copiague at 10:18 a.m., police said.

The defendant was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Central Islip, police said.