TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 28° Good Evening
Clear 28° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Copiague man charged in Suffolk robberies, cops say

Joseph Putre was charged with robbing five stores

Joseph Putre was charged with robbing five stores in Suffolk over a nine-month span, police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Copiague man was charged in connection with robbing five stores — four at knifepoint — in three South Shore communities, Suffolk police said on Wednesday.

The nine-month long string of crimes by Joseph Putre began when he used a knife on April 25 to rob a Shirley 7-Eleven at 1:45 a.m., police said.

Without his knife, he then robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts on May 10 at 2:07 a.m. in Shirley, they said.

Putre, again deploying a knife, then robbed a Shirley Quik Stop on May 14 at 1:19 p.m., police said.

A day later, he robbed Mastic Liquors at 12:40 p.m., they said.

Then, on Dec. 1, the defendant robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts in Copiague at 10:18 a.m., police said.

The defendant was expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Central Islip, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Owen Ellis was acquitted Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2017, Acquittal in 2010 home invasion slaying
Thomas Ronayne, director of the Suffolk County Veterans Homes to rise in Central Islip for veterans in need
Christopher O'Brien, in Judge Fernando Camacho's courtroom at Wrong-way driver gets maximum 5 to 15 years in prison
Rep. Peter King, left, says that Republicans must Rep. Peter King: GOP should dump Stephen Bannon
Zelma Forecast: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected for a.m. rush
Voters in the Bethpage Fire District, and dozens Two propositions OK’d in fire district elections
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE