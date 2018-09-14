A former employee with the Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area who pleaded guilty to raping two underage girls has been sentenced to 7 years in prison, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.

David Robinson, 39, of Farmingville, was certified as a sex offender and will be supervised for 15 years after he leaves prison, said Sheila Kelly, a spokeswoman for the district attorney. Suffolk County Court Judge Barbara Kahn sentenced him in Riverhead on Thursday.

Kelly did not name the girls, who were younger than 15 and 17 years old when the crimes occurred between 2015 and 2017.

At the time of Robinson’s arrest on April 24, 2017, he was charged with engaging in a sex act with the younger girl. The second victim was subsequently identified, Kelly said.

A Suffolk County grand jury in August 2017 handed up a 24-count indictment against Robinson, charging him in both cases.

Robinson was accused of engaging in sex acts with the younger girl between December 2016 and March 30, 2017, and with the older girl between June 1, 2015, and Sept. 5, 2016, according to the indictment.

Some of the acts took place in Holtsville, Mastic, Mastic Beach and Ronkonkoma, according to the indictment.

Robinson pleaded guilty on Aug. 1 to all 24 counts: two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sex abuse, seven counts of third-degree rape, eight counts of third-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Orders of protection were issued for the two victims, the district attorney's office said.

Boys & Girls Club board president Michael Mullaney in May 2017 declined to give the dates that Robinson worked at the club or why he left, but said Robinson was a coach with the athletic program.

Club employees and volunteers must undergo a criminal background check before being hired and another check annually, Mullaney said in a statement at the time.

Mullaney could not be reached for comment Friday. Robinson’s attorney, Robert Macedonio of Islip Terrace, also could not be reached for comment.