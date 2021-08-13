A drunken driving suspect punched a Suffolk County Sheriff’s deputy in the face and bit one of the deputy’s fingers during a traffic stop in Riverhead Thursday night, authorities said.

Deputies pulled over Daniela Pintado, 21, of Riverhead at 10:12 p.m Thursday after authorities said she was spotted speeding through a traffic circle and failing to stay in her lane. Pintado "showed signs of intoxication" while speaking to deputies and was also described as "aggressive and volatile," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

When a field sobriety test was attempted, Pintado "attempted to walk away," authorities said. Pintado’s blood was later drawn at the hospital. The sheriff’s office did not provide the results of her blood alcohol content test.

As a deputy attempted to handcuff Pintado, she punched the deputy in the face, bit his index finger, kicked him and flailed her arms, according to authorities. The deputy was treated at a hospital for injuries to his face and right index finger.

Pintado was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

An attorney for Pintado could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon said: "I will not tolerate instances of assaults on my staff, whether they occur in the community or in the correctional facilities. We will seek to have this defendant prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."