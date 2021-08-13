TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

DWI suspect punches, bites deputies during traffic stop, police say

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print

A drunken driving suspect punched a Suffolk County Sheriff’s deputy in the face and bit one of the deputy’s fingers during a traffic stop in Riverhead Thursday night, authorities said.

Deputies pulled over Daniela Pintado, 21, of Riverhead at 10:12 p.m Thursday after authorities said she was spotted speeding through a traffic circle and failing to stay in her lane. Pintado "showed signs of intoxication" while speaking to deputies and was also described as "aggressive and volatile," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

When a field sobriety test was attempted, Pintado "attempted to walk away," authorities said. Pintado’s blood was later drawn at the hospital. The sheriff’s office did not provide the results of her blood alcohol content test.

As a deputy attempted to handcuff Pintado, she punched the deputy in the face, bit his index finger, kicked him and flailed her arms, according to authorities. The deputy was treated at a hospital for injuries to his face and right index finger.

Pintado was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.

An attorney for Pintado could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, Suffolk Sheriff Errol Toulon said: "I will not tolerate instances of assaults on my staff, whether they occur in the community or in the correctional facilities. We will seek to have this defendant prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Headshot of Newsday employee Nicole Fuller on June

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Latest Long Island News

Activists hold a protest against evictions near City
Part of NY eviction moratorium barred by Supreme Court
Towers carrying PSEG Long Island transmission lines in
PSEG urges cut in 'all nonessential' electric use
Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing is closed to
Four Nassau beaches closed for bathing due to elevated bacteria 
Nassau County police investigate at the scene of
Man on motorcycle dies in South Hempstead crash
Nassau County's population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents,
Census 2020: LI population up 3.1%, becoming more diverse
Charles Voltus, 60, of Valley Stream, a cab
Amid grief, hard work pays off for Valley Stream cabbie
Didn’t find what you were looking for?