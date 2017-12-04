TODAY'S PAPER
Two men charged with having sex with boy, 15, police say

Alexander Cottrell, left, 29, of Hauppauge, and William Reinhardt, 53, of West Islip, face multiple charges after having sex with a 15-year-old boy they met online, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Two Suffolk County men have been charged after police said they engaged in sex with a 15-year-old boy who they met on online.

Administrators from a local high school told Suffolk police last month that a student was having sex with two men he met on the website Grindr.com, police said. Police said they investigated, identified the two men and found that the men knew the boy was underage.

Alexander Cottrell, 29, of Hauppauge and William Reinhardt, 53, of West Islip are charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sex act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Cottrell and Reinhardt are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

