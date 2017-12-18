Authorities are investigating the gunpoint robbery early Monday of a Sunoco gas station in Uniondale, Nassau County police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police said the robbery happened at about 3:15 a.m. at a Sunoco on Hempstead Turnpike.

According to detectives, a man entered the gas station and threatened the two male employees, ages 45 and 61, by displaying a handgun.

The suspect then took an undetermined amount of cash out of the register and fled on foot eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike toward Cunningham Avenue.

The suspect is described as about 18 to 25 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds.

Detectives ask anyone with information to anonymously call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.