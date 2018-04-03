Man robs Islandia Sunoco station, Suffolk police say
Suffolk County police said they are investigating a gas station robbery early Tuesday in Islandia.
A man entered the Sunoco station at 1340 Motor Pkwy. about 1:05 a.m., stole cash from the register and fled, police said.
Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 631-854-8452, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.
