Man robs Islandia Sunoco station, Suffolk police say

Suffolk County police investigate a robbery early Tuesday

Suffolk County police investigate a robbery early Tuesday at the Sunoco gas station on Motor Parkway in Islandia. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Suffolk County police said they are investigating a gas station robbery early Tuesday in Islandia.

A man entered the Sunoco station at 1340 Motor Pkwy. about 1:05 a.m., stole cash from the register and fled, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 631-854-8452, or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

