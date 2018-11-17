TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Shirley man charged with DWI after 2-car crash in Patchogue, police say

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Print

A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a two-car crash on the eastbound side of Sunrise Highway near Waverly Avenue in Patchogue on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

Michael Samartino, 39, was arrested after an approximately 8 p.m. crash involving his 2002 Honda Odyssey and a 2011 Chevy Tahoe with a car trailer attached. The trailer was transporting a 1981 Chevy Malibu, police said.

Samartino and a passenger in the Chevy Tahoe were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. The passenger had minor neck and back pain while Samartino had non-life threatening injuries, police said. The condition of the Tahoe driver was not known.

Police could not provide the names of the driver and passenger in the Tahoe.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway in the area of the accident was closed for 90 minutes while police investigated.

Headshot

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

Latest Long Island News

Photo of eastbound traffic on the Long Island AAA: Expect gridlock nightmare tomorrow evening
New York American Water's Merrick headquarters. Schumer: Feds to investigate NY American Water
Visitors to the Charles Dickens Festival take a Holiday events beckon Long Islanders
Adventureland is offering $10 off every 2019 season LI theme park offers discounted tickets for 2019
A wing from a plane that crashed off Parts of small plane from crash pulled from water
This 2,600-square-foot home in Glen Head has four LI's 'heptadecagon' house lists for $1.2 million