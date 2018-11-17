A Shirley man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated following a two-car crash on the eastbound side of Sunrise Highway near Waverly Avenue in Patchogue on Saturday night, Suffolk County police said.

Michael Samartino, 39, was arrested after an approximately 8 p.m. crash involving his 2002 Honda Odyssey and a 2011 Chevy Tahoe with a car trailer attached. The trailer was transporting a 1981 Chevy Malibu, police said.

Samartino and a passenger in the Chevy Tahoe were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. The passenger had minor neck and back pain while Samartino had non-life threatening injuries, police said. The condition of the Tahoe driver was not known.

Police could not provide the names of the driver and passenger in the Tahoe.

Eastbound Sunrise Highway in the area of the accident was closed for 90 minutes while police investigated.