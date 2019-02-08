New York State Police issued nearly 600 tickets to motorists on Long Island, including 13 arrests for driving while under the influence of alcohol, during a Super Bowl weekend crackdown, officials said Friday.

The STOP-DWI initiative, which involved increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints, began Feb. 2 and continued through 4 a.m. Feb. 4.

"Super Bowl weekend is one of the most popular events of the year but we want New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly and we have zero tolerance for reckless or impaired driving," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a statement. "These numbers show our efforts to aggressively enforce the law to keep our roads safe are working."

On Long Island, troopers issued a total of 596 tickets, including 163 for speeding; 17 for distracted driving and 21 for failing to use a seat belt or a child car seat.

Statewide, troopers issued nearly 7,900 tickets and arrested 139 people — including 13 on Long Island — for DWI, according to State Police statistics. Troopers also investigated 456 crashes, including 67 that resulted in injuries, and one fatality, officials said.

"Getting behind the wheel while impaired at any time is a losing decision that often results in serious consequences, including injuries and death," said acting State Police Superintendent Keith Corlett.