An Inwood kosher supermarket employee was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful surveillance after, police said, he attempted to take up-skirt cellphone video of a female customer whom he was assisting with her groceries.

José Santana, 20, of Ganser Avenue was arrested by Nassau County police Fourth Squad detectives and charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance. He faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Hempstead.

Detectives recovered "multiple videos of the same nature involving other victims" — all believed to be taken by Santana at the KolSave Market on Lawrence Lane where he works, police said.

Santana was helping a female place groceries into her vehicle at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday when she felt his hand between her legs, police said. The woman reported the incident, and police said responding detectives determined that he had placed his cellphone under her skirt. Further investigation led to the discovery of video of other victims, police said.

It was not immediately clear how many women may have been victimized, police said. The ages of the alleged victims also was not disclosed.

Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim of these or similar incidents to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 516-573-6453 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, they said.