Contractor pleads guilty in fraud over Sandy repairs, DA says

Lee Moser did not make repairs for five Nassau County homeowners, prosecutors said.

Lee Moser pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding five Nassau County homeowners by not making promised repairs after superstorm Sandy, prosecutors said. Photo Credit: NCDA

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A home improvement contractor from Smithtown has pleaded guilty to defrauding five Nassau County homeowners out of more than $110,000 by not making promised repairs after superstorm Sandy, prosecutors said.

Lee Moser, 49, pleaded guilty Thursday in Nassau County Court in Mineola to grand larceny and scheme to defraud, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a news release.

Moser will be sentenced to 45 days in jail and 5 years’ probation if he makes $50,000 in restitution to the state recovery program New York Rising by the time of his sentencing in July, Singas said.

If he fails to repay that amount, or fails to repay the other $50,000 while on probation, he will be sentenced to 1 year in jail, Singas said.

The New York Legal Assistance Group, a city-based nonprofit, has said it has worked on more than 300 cases on Long Island involving allegations of home improvement fraud in the wake of Sandy, which hit in October 2012.

Other nonprofits and private attorneys have handled other cases.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

