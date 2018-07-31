A home improvement contractor from Smithtown was sentenced to five years’ probation Tuesday and ordered to pay $31,110 for failing to make repairs to Suffolk homes wrecked by superstorm Sandy.

Lee Moser, 49, who was arrested in October and charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud, pleaded guilty in March, was sentenced by Suffolk County Court Judge Timothy Mazzei. Prosecutors said he took money from at least two Suffolk homeowners but didn’t do promised work.

Moser — who has similar charges pending in Nassau — became so closely associated with the raft of reconstruction and recovery problems after the Oct. 29, 2012 storm that his name was included in Suffolk’s contractor “Wall of Shame” list kept by the Department of Labor, Licensing & Consumer Affairs.

The registry publishes Moser’s picture and notes that the home improvement license he used to run his business, Capstone Realty Holdings, was revoked in December 2016.

Moser’s attorney, Brian Trodden of Smithtown, could not be reached for comment.

The sentence comes two months after Moser pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and first-degree scheme to defraud in Acting Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle’s courtroom in Nassau, where Moser is accused of bilking at least five Sandy victims of $113,485, prosecutors said.

Moser is scheduled to be sentenced on the Nassau charges on Sept. 27, according to court records.

At the time of his guilty plea in Nassau, Moser was expected to be sentenced to 45 days in jail and 5 years’ probation if he paid $50,000 in restitution to New York Rising, the state agency created to distribute financial aid to Sandy victims.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Moser faced the prospect of serving up to a year in jail if he did not pay restitution.