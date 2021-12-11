A male Adelphi University student was arrested last week after he allegedly recorded a female student in a dorm bathroom, Garden City police said.

The female student entered a bathroom at Earle Hall on the Garden City campus on Dec. 5, shortly before 3:30 p.m., police said. The student saw a man enter the same bathroom before he fled in an unknown direction.

After what police described in a news release as a "thorough investigation" they determined Fahad Khan, 20, a resident of the same dorm, had recorded the student. He was charged with second-degree unlawful surveillance and fourth-degree stalking and is expected to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

A representative of the university could not immediately be reached.

Garden City detectives ask any possible victims of a similar incident to call 516-465-4150. All calls will remain anonymous.