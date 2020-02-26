Cops: Man killed in police shooting was carjacking suspect

Nassau County police shot and killed a 19-year-old Queens man who allegedly committed an armed carjacking in Garden City Park Tuesday afternoon, police said Wednesday.

Matthew Felix, of 221st Street, in Cambria Heights, was identified as the carjacking suspect who was fatally shot near the intersection of 217th Street and Linden Boulevard.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder described the incident as a "police involved shooting that resulted in a loss of life," but declined to say if Felix was armed at the time he was shot or provide details of the circumstances directly leading up to the officer or officers firing on the suspect, citing the active investigations of both the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney's office.

"Our officers were faced with the circumstances that resulted in the use of deadly physical force," Ryder said. "These officers were treated for trauma at area hospitals and continue to be monitored. We will continue to fully cooperate with the NYPD and the Queens District Attorney.

The incident began early Tuesday afternoon when a Nassau resident, who attempted to sell their Mercedes on social media, met Felix in a parking lot on Jericho Turnpike, Ryder said.

Felix displayed a black firearm and pointed it "to the victims head and tells him to get out of the car," said Ryder. Felix then fled the scene in the Mercedes.

Nassau Third Squad detectives were able to track the vehicle to 221st Street -- Felix's home, Ryder said. Meanwhile Intelligence analysts gathered information on Felix while Bureau of Special Operations officers "maintained a surveillance on the residence and stolen vehicle," Ryder said. The BSO officers were advised that the carjacking victim identified Felix as his perpetrator and that Felix has a criminal record, including a pending charge of possessing a loaded firearm in Queens last April, Ryder said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The shooting occurred after the BSO officers attempted to arrest Felix in the late afternoon after he left his home and got into a car, police said.

"The subject got into a car that was not the stolen vehicle when he left his residence and the officers attempted to pull him over," said Ryder.

At least four Nassau BSO officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting, police said.

Ryder would not say whether Felix was driving at the time police opened fire, citing the ongoing investigation.

Felix's family could not immediately be reached for comment.

Felix has a criminal record _ including allegations that he shot someone in Queens last year _ dating back to 2016, according to police. The dispositions of the charges were not immediately available.

Felix was last arrested on Jan. 10 on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and other charges. He was also arrested and charged in Queens last April on allegations that he shot someone in the shoulder. Felony charges of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and other charges are pending. He was also arrested in 2017 in Mineola and charged with assaulting a first responder. In 2016, he was charged with second-degree robber in connection with the street robbery of an Iphone in Queens.