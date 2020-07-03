Hearing a window break and smelling smoke, a woman fled her Westbury home with four others — a boy and three men — early Thursday morning, Nassau police said.

The Madison Street home sustained what officials called severe damage in a blaze they deemed suspicious.

The five who escaped were not named. The woman is 27 years old, the boy is eight, and the trio of men are 33, 42 and 51 years old, police said. They all live in the home, police said.

No injuries were reported in the 1:20 a.m. fire, officials said, adding the probe continues.