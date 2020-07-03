TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
SEARCH
77° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Five escape suspicious fire in Westbury, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Hearing a window break and smelling smoke, a woman fled her Westbury home with four others — a boy and three men — early Thursday morning, Nassau police said.

The Madison Street home sustained what officials called severe damage in a blaze they deemed suspicious.

The five who escaped were not named. The woman is 27 years old, the boy is eight, and the trio of men are 33, 42 and 51 years old, police said. They all live in the home, police said.

No injuries were reported in the 1:20 a.m. fire, officials said, adding the probe continues.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A Copiague man was killed Thursday night when Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Lindenhurst, police say
Long Islanders talk to Newsday about the cancellation On Long Island, fewer communal July Fourth celebrations
David Maziarz, seen in an undated photo, worked David Maziarz: Scoutmaster and volunteer firefighter
Florence (Flory) Warshawsky, baker supreme and wife of Florence Warshawsky, baker supreme for every holiday, dies at 73
The roadway appears to blend seamlessly into the Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi give remarks as a Suozzi: House bill would end tax on Suffolk septic upgrades
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search