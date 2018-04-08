TODAY'S PAPER
Valley Stream man drove drunk with infant in car seat, cops say

Police said Kevin Caceres, of Valley Stream, was

Police said Kevin Caceres, of Valley Stream, was driving drunk and crashed his SUV with his infant daughter inside into a tree in the village early Sunday morning. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A Valley Stream man has been charged with driving drunk after crashing his SUV into a tree in the village early Sunday morning with his infant daughter inside, Nassau County police said.

According to police, a 911 call came in at 2:20 a.m. reporting a 2001 Honda CRV striking a tree on Clearstream Avenue. A witness told police the driver of the Honda — identified as Kevin Caceres, 25, of South Waldinger Street — struck a tree, got out of the vehicle, and then grabbed a car seat carrying a crying baby before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they saw Caceres walking near the corner of Clearstream Avenue and Cedar Street and conducted an investigation, police said.

Caceres had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said.

Caceres was taken into custody at 3:50 a.m., police said. His 9-month-old daughter was taken to a hospital as a “precaution” and later released to her mother, police said.

Caceres was charged with aggravated driving intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

