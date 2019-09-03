Cops: Swastika graffiti found at Commack park

Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci on Tuesday denounced anti-Semitic graffiti found over the Labor Day weekend at a town park in Commack, urging residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity and suspected instances of hate to the authorities.

Suffolk County police said the incident involved a swastika on the ground at Sunny Acres Park in Commack and said it was reported by a 911 caller about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Lupinacci said: "The swastika is [a] symbol meant to threaten and intimidate and this demonstration of hate will not be tolerated in the Town of Huntington."

The town Department of Public Safety has ramped up patrol at the park, Lupinacci said. He added that residents can report any suspicious activity to the 24-hour public safety hotline at 631-351-3234, or via the website at http://www.huntingtonny.gov/public-safety

Residents also can report incidents to the town's Anti-Bias Task Force via department director Carmen Kasper at humservices@huntingtonny.gov or by calling 631-351-3304.