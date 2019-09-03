TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Swastika graffiti found at Commack park

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci on Tuesday denounced anti-Semitic graffiti found over the Labor Day weekend at a town park in Commack, urging residents to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity and suspected instances of hate to the authorities.

Suffolk County police said the incident involved a swastika on the ground at Sunny Acres Park in Commack and said it was reported by a 911 caller about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

In a statement released Tuesday, Lupinacci said: "The swastika is [a] symbol meant to threaten and intimidate and this demonstration of hate will not be tolerated in the Town of Huntington."

The town Department of Public Safety has ramped up patrol at the park, Lupinacci said. He added that residents can report any suspicious activity to the 24-hour public safety hotline at 631-351-3234, or via the website at http://www.huntingtonny.gov/public-safety

Residents also can report incidents to the town's Anti-Bias Task Force via department director Carmen Kasper at humservices@huntingtonny.gov or by calling 631-351-3304.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

