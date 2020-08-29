TODAY'S PAPER
Swastika spray painted on Massapequa Park apartment building, Nassau police say

By John Asbury
Nassau County police are investigating a swastika found spray painted Friday evening in Massapequa Park.

Police said the 18- by 18-inch swastika was found at 5:50 p.m. in white graffiti on a wall at a Merrick Road apartment building.

Police said graffiti was also found on the walls, carpet and glass windows of the building.  

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

