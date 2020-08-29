Nassau County police are investigating a swastika found spray painted Friday evening in Massapequa Park.

Police said the 18- by 18-inch swastika was found at 5:50 p.m. in white graffiti on a wall at a Merrick Road apartment building.

Police said graffiti was also found on the walls, carpet and glass windows of the building.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.