TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Morning
50° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Swastikas etched into playground slide in Wantagh, police say

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print

Three swastikas were found etched into a children’s slide at a playground Saturday night in Wantagh, Nassau County police said.

According to detectives, Seventh Precinct police responded to the playground in Wantagh Park shortly before 10:30 a.m. to investigate a complaint of graffiti and discovered the swastikas.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday since 2014 and writes breaking news stories.

Latest Long Island News

A rendering of the Syosset Park mixed-use project School district seeks new review of development
Michael Guter, design coordinator for 3rd Track Constructors, Villagers get look at third track-related work
The Northport Zoning Board of Appeals this month Tasting room at downtown brewery reopens
A fifth-grader at Longwood Middle School in Middle State math test for grades 3-8 begins this week
Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver Sheldon Silver’s corruption retrial starts Monday
Pat Sblendorio in the gardens at St. Francis Hospital gardener retires after 28 years