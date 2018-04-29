Three swastikas were found etched into a children’s slide at a playground Saturday night in Wantagh, Nassau County police said.

According to detectives, Seventh Precinct police responded to the playground in Wantagh Park shortly before 10:30 a.m. to investigate a complaint of graffiti and discovered the swastikas.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.