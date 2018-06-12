Police are seeking two suspects in the theft of three poor boxes and cash from sales of religious pamphlets displayed on a magazine rack at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Syosset, officials said.

The suspects’ images were captured by the church’s security system during the theft around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

“I would be surprised if there was 70 or 80 dollars” that was taken, said Deacon Tom Connolly.

Nothing was damaged but the locks on the boxes at the Jackson Avenue church, and they already have been repaired, he said.

The first suspect has a thin build and short black hair; he wore a black and white jacket and pants, Nassau County police said.

The second had a medium build, a beard, and black hair, according to the police. He was clad in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black and white pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the theft should call 800-244-8477, the police said, adding all callers will remain anonymous.