Cops probe theft of poor boxes from Syosset church

Security photos show the suspects in the theft

Security photos show the suspects in the theft at St. Edward the Confessor Church on Tuesday, officials said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Police are seeking two suspects in the theft of three poor boxes and cash from sales of religious pamphlets displayed on a magazine rack at St. Edward the Confessor Church in Syosset, officials said.

The suspects’ images were captured by the church’s security system during the theft around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

“I would be surprised if there was 70 or 80 dollars” that was taken, said Deacon Tom Connolly.

Nothing was damaged but the locks on the boxes at the Jackson Avenue church, and they already have been repaired, he said.

The first suspect has a thin build and short black hair; he wore a black and white jacket and pants, Nassau County police said.

The second had a medium build, a beard, and black hair, according to the police. He was clad in a gray hooded sweatshirt, black and white pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information about the theft should call 800-244-8477, the police said, adding all callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

