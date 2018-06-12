A Syosset financial adviser stole more than $5 million in a Ponzi scheme that scammed at least 14 clients, including many “who trusted the defendant with their retirement savings,” prosecutors said Tuesday.

Matthew Eckstein, 48, faces a maximum of 5 to 15 years in prison after his arrest on grand larceny and scheme to defraud charges, according to Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas.

Eckstein was arraigned Thursday before Judge William Hohauser, who ordered him held on $125,000 bond or $75,000 bail, prosecutors said.

The victims, from Melville, Seaford, Massapequa and Smithtown, among other places, met Eckstein “when they were his clients at a Garden City-based investment firm or were referred to him by friends or family,” prosecutors said.

Eckstein encouraged one client to invest in an insurance company known as Conmac Funding while claiming that the full principal on the investment would be paid with a higher interest in exchange.

Instead of investing the money into Conmac, Eckstein spent the money “to fund other business enterprises,” make personal purchases, and pay other victims of the scheme, Singas said.

In a statement, Singas said Eckstein “even pilfered hundreds of thousands from the estates of deceased clients.”