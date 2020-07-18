Nassau County police arrested a Syosset group home worker and accused her of beating a resident and feeding her spoiled food.

Police arrested Wanda Shorts, 56, of Brooklyn at 11:20 p.m. Friday. She was charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person or physically disabled person and is set to be arraigned Saturday in Nassau County Court in Mineola.

It was not immediately clear if she was represented by counsel.

Shorts is accused of striking a 34-year-old woman on her back several times and mistreating her while forcing her to eat “befouled food" on April 6, police said.

Police did not give the name of the group home and it was not clear if Shorts was still employed there.

Police are looking for potential additional victims. Anyone with information can call 911 or Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.