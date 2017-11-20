TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 41° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Nassau police: 3 sought in bias vandalism at high school

Nassau police said a white Acura MDX was

Nassau police said a white Acura MDX was at Syosset High School on Aug. 27, 2017, the day graffiti including swastikas was found there. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Nicholas Spangler  nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau police said Monday they now believe three people may have been involved in spray painting hate graffiti at a Syosset high school in August.

New surveillance images released Monday show a woman with blonde hair driving a white Acura MDX at the Syosset High School on the date of the incident, Aug. 27. She picked up a person the police were already looking for in connection with the incident: a woman with dark hair who was wearing a dark tank top, dark jeans, black shoes and a black costume mask.

Police also are looking for a young man who showed up in surveillance images at the school. He wore what appeared to be a New York Giants sweatshirt.

Police said swastikas, anti-Semitic writings, profanities and the name of the MS-13 street gang were found spray-painted on walls, doors and windows in the rear of the high school on South Woods Road. District Superintendent Thomas Rogers had said in September that similar graffiti also was found at the adjacent South Woods Middle School.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The parents of slain jogger, Karina Vetrano, from Slain jogger’s parents watch confession videos
ADA Robert Biancavilla leaves the courtroom of judge Records: Bonuses to Suffolk DA’s totaled $3.25M
Kurt Paschke of Holbrook poses in his van, LIer, taped hitting Pats fan, out of running for Jets Fan Hall of Fame
The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy has regained full Officials: USMMA restored to full accreditation
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire Officials: At least 30 hurt in upstate blasts, fire
Left to right, Jiachen Lee, Arooba Ahmed and 3 LI students named Siemens finalists
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE