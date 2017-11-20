Nassau police said Monday they now believe three people may have been involved in spray painting hate graffiti at a Syosset high school in August.

New surveillance images released Monday show a woman with blonde hair driving a white Acura MDX at the Syosset High School on the date of the incident, Aug. 27. She picked up a person the police were already looking for in connection with the incident: a woman with dark hair who was wearing a dark tank top, dark jeans, black shoes and a black costume mask.

Police also are looking for a young man who showed up in surveillance images at the school. He wore what appeared to be a New York Giants sweatshirt.

Police said swastikas, anti-Semitic writings, profanities and the name of the MS-13 street gang were found spray-painted on walls, doors and windows in the rear of the high school on South Woods Road. District Superintendent Thomas Rogers had said in September that similar graffiti also was found at the adjacent South Woods Middle School.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.