A Medford man was charged with criminal trespass after he left a bag outside Syosset High School and entered the building, Nassau County police said.

Ilya Yurchenko, 19, was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he was arrested Tuesday evening, police said.

Yurchenko, a former student at the school, had been denied entry at the main entrance before he put a black piece of luggage next to the building and entered through a gymnasium door, police said.

The school was put on lockdown until officers found Yurchenko and arrested him, police said.

The luggage did not contain anything dangerous, police said.

Yurchenko was released and a temporary order of protection was issued at his arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass, police said.