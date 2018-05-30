TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
Man arrested in Syosset High School trespassing, police say

Former student Ilya Yurchenko left a bag outside the building, causing a lockdown, police said.

Ilya Yurchenko, 19, of Medford was arrested Tuesday,

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Medford man was charged with criminal trespass after he left a bag outside Syosset High School and entered the building, Nassau County police said.

Ilya Yurchenko, 19, was taken to a hospital for evaluation after he was arrested Tuesday evening, police said.

Yurchenko, a former student at the school, had been denied entry at the main entrance before he put a black piece of luggage next to the building and entered through a gymnasium door, police said.

The school was put on lockdown until officers found Yurchenko and arrested him, police said.

The luggage was not dangerous, police said.

Yurchenko was awaiting arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead on a charge of third-degree criminal trespass, police said.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

