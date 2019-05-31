TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man inappropriately touched woman at park

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Syosset man inappropriately touched a woman in a park Friday and was arrested a short time later, Suffolk County police said.

The woman was walking on a trail in Cold Spring Harbor State Park about 10:40 a.m. when she was approached by Fengchu Zhou, 68, police said.

She called police and Zhou was located on nearby Lawrence Hill Road, authorities said. Other details were not immediately available Friday night.

Zhou of Vista Drive was charged with third-degree sexual abuse. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 30.

Second Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

