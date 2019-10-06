Nassau Police arrested a Syosset man in Greenvale Saturday night and charged him with DWI and violating Leandra’s Law for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a 13-year-old child in the vehicle.

Police said they saw Patrick Halligan, of Twin Ponds Lane, driving a 2014 Jeep Wrangler and unsafely changing lanes around 10:12 p.m.

The Jeep was heading east on Northern Boulevard at Glen Cove Road when an officer pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop, police said.

Halligan, 42, was arrested without incident and the child who was a passenger was released into the custody of the child’s mother, according to police.

Halligan is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child and moving from a lane unsafely. He will be arraigned Sunday at First District Court, Hempstead.

An attorney for Halligan couldn’t be immediately reached.