A Syosset widower whose wife of nearly four decades died after a 2019 stabbing attack by their autistic son said Monday that he believed the 16-year prison sentence a judge handed down Monday was a just ending to their family tragedy.

"Ian's just like a child inside a man's body ... He doesn't have the coping skills when he gets stressed ... That led to this terrible, terrific tragedy," Howard Kazer said in an interview after his 31-year-old son's sentencing in Nassau County Court on charges including manslaughter and attempted murder.

Kazer, 71, paid tribute to the memory of his late wife, Frances Kazer, 66, during the sentencing by wearing the red bucket hat the teacher had put on every morning before going into the backyard of the family's Syosset Circle home to feed birds and other wild critters.

"I'm hoping that whatever sentence Ian gets, I'm hoping that he gets the help he needs," the widower told State Supreme Court Justice Angelo Delligatti, calling his son's violent actions on the day his wife died an "unbelievable aberration."

Ian Kazer stabbed his mother 47 times on March 20, 2019, after sneaking up on her in the kitchen hours after he argued with her and his father about his firing from Target that day and his arrest for stealing nearly $3,000 in gift cards from the store.

Defense attorneys Daniel Russo and Brian Griffin convinced Delligatti during a trial that the son was in the midst of an "extreme emotional disturbance" when he killed his mother, leading the judge to convict Ian Kazer of manslaughter instead of second-degree murder.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But the judge found that defense failed when it came to a knifepoint attack that the son unleashed on Howard Kazer when he returned home from picking up a pizza to find his wife dying on the kitchen floor.

Prosecutor Nicole Aloise argued during the trial that the son was "in complete control" when he attacked his parents after their earlier argument and that the case was "not about autism" but about his "intentional acts." She asked Monday for a 25-year sentence for the defendant, calling the event "an unspeakable tragedy" but also "a horrific crime that deserves a commensurate punishment."

The Nassau district attorney's office had alleged Ian Kazer wanted to be free from his parents' control and was resentful when he lashed out. The defendant knew that after losing his job, he'd have to rely on his parents more than ever because he then had no income of his own, according to prosecutors.

But a forensic psychologist testified for the defense that the defendant was "very seriously impaired" by autism and ADHD and lost control because he believed his parents were going to kick him out of the family's home.

Russo asked the judge Monday for a 10-year sentence for the defendant, citing the son's lack of criminal history and mental disabilities along with Howard Kazer's wish that he have a chance to still be alive when his son gets out of prison.

"The case has not only been about proving the role that Ian's mental disorder played in his actions ... It's also been about letting other family put this behind them," the Garden City attorney said.

Ian Kazer also addressed the judge Monday before learning his sentence, thanking Delligatti "for being fair" and speaking about remorse.

"I want to apologize for what I did to my Mom. I never meant to do any of this. I am very sorry. I live with this every day and it wakes me up at night," the defendant said, before apologizing to his father and his brother, Evan Kazer, 35, who also was in court.

Delligatti gave Kazer lesser sentences for his convictions on attempted murder, assault and grand larceny charges — penalties that will run at the same time as his 16-year punishment for manslaughter. The judge also said he would strongly recommend that Kazer be kept out of the general population in prison and assigned to a facility where he can get mental health treatment.

"It was a fair sentence," Howard Kazer also said after court, while reflecting on the path he has traveled emotionally since losing his wife.

"The thing is, even though this is such a horrible situation, you still have to be positive and go on with life. You can't live in that dark hole all the time ... I just try to make every day better," he said. "That's all I can do."