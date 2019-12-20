Nassau police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store Thursday night in Massapequa Park.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, an unknown male entered the T-Mobile at 4732 Sunrise Hwy., displayed a handgun, ordered two employees to the floor, then stole an undisclosed number of cellphones.

The robber fled on foot, police said, and no injuries were reported. The robbery happened at about 7:20 p.m.

The robber was described as a male in his late 20s, 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with an average build. He was wearing a long, green jacket and a dark mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.