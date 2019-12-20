TODAY'S PAPER
26° Good Morning
SEARCH
26° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Massapequa Park T-Mobile store robbed at gunpoint

By Newsday Staff
Print

Nassau police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store Thursday night in Massapequa Park. 

According to Robbery Squad detectives, an unknown male entered the T-Mobile at 4732 Sunrise Hwy., displayed a handgun, ordered two employees to the floor, then stole an undisclosed number of cellphones.

The robber fled on foot, police said, and no injuries were reported. The robbery happened at about 7:20 p.m.

The robber was described as a male in his late 20s, 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with an average build.  He was wearing a long, green jacket and a dark mask.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the robbery to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.  All callers will remain anonymous.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Lt. Commander Adam Kerrick, right, and Lt. Julius Blue Angels' members fly in to prepare for May air show
NBC News' Frank Field during the premiere episode What ever happened to: WNBC weatherman Dr. Frank Field
Wayne Diamond, Oceanside-raised fashion designer of the 1970s, In 'Uncut Gems,' LI's Wayne Diamond sparkles
Sean Acosta Jr. gives an air hockey game Program encourages kids to turn in toy guns for other gifts
New York State Assemb. Taylor Darling weighs in Report: Nassau residents ages 20 to 44 down 9.3% since 2000
Tim Farrell, 62, of Wantagh, died on Dec. Tim Farrell, co-founder of post-9/11 charity, dies at 62
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search