Long Island Crime

Shots fired into Brentwood home, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police officers responding to a shots-fired call Tuesday night in Brentwood found that “several shots” had been fired into an occupied residence — but that no one had been injured, police said.

The shooting on Tabor Street was reported in a 911 call at about 10 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said Third Squad detectives are investigating.

Police did not disclose how many shots are believed to have been fired, but said detectives “believe the residence was specifically targeted.”

An undisclosed number of shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

