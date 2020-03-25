Police officers responding to a shots-fired call Tuesday night in Brentwood found that “several shots” had been fired into an occupied residence — but that no one had been injured, police said.

The shooting on Tabor Street was reported in a 911 call at about 10 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said Third Squad detectives are investigating.

Police did not disclose how many shots are believed to have been fired, but said detectives “believe the residence was specifically targeted.”

An undisclosed number of shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential, police said.