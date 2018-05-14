A Hempstead man has been charged with assault after dragging a police officer who had stopped the suspect’s vehicle, Nassau County police said Monday.

Officers had stopped the car driven by Dwayne Henderson, 21, at 5:21 p.m. Sunday on Greenwich Street in Hempstead, police said.

Henderson drove away, dragging the officer, who suffered injuries to his knees, elbows and right knee, police said. The officer was treated at a hospital and released, police said.

Police said they later found Henderson on Macon Place in Uniondale and arrested him after a struggle.

Police said they recovered a clear bag with a substance that appeared to be crack.

Henderson was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and unlawful fleeing of a police officer, police said.