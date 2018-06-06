Four Wyandanch women were arrested Tuesday, charged in connection with larcenies from stores at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, Suffolk County police said.

Police said First Precinct officers were conducting an investigation into unrelated larcenies at Tanger, located at The Arches Circle, when they observed the four women “attempting to flee security” at about 4:30 p.m. An investigation determined the women “were connected to larcenies from stores” in the shopping mall, police said.

Police identified two of the suspects as Desiree Coleman, 23, and Alexus Dotson, 20. Police did not identify the other two women, both 18 years old.

Coleman was arrested on an outstanding Nassau County warrant, police said. Dotson was charged with two counts of petit larceny in thefts from the FILA Outlet store, twice on Tuesday, police said. Police said one of the 18-year-olds was charged with one count of petit larceny stemming from a theft at FILA on Tuesday.

Police said the other 18-year-old was charged with seven counts of petit larceny for multiple larcenies in Deer Park since February.

The investigation into the string of larcenies is continuing and police urge anyone with information to contact First Precinct Crime Section officers at 631-854-8126 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-8477.