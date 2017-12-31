Nassau County police responded to Target in Westbury Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call shortly before the store’s scheduled opening.

A call came to police at 7:40 a.m. and there’s an investigation at the location, police confirmed at 9 a.m. No further details were immediately available.

According to the store’s website, the Westbury Target opens at 8 a.m. Phone calls to the store were not answered Sunday morning.

Images from the scene show multiple Nassau police units in the parking lot of the store on Corporate Drive.