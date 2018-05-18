A North Babylon woman was passed out on drugs in the driver’s seat, with a 5-year-old girl in the back, when officers found her car parked on a North Massapequa road Friday, Nassau County police said.

Second Precinct patrol officers spotted the Acura on the travel portion of Hicksville Road, near Southern State Parkway, just before 4:30 a.m., authorities said. The car’s hazard lights were on, police said.

Police said they found what appears to be crack cocaine.

The woman, Tasha R. Hudson, was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, while the girl was released to her father, police said.

Hudson, 43, will be arraigned when medically possible on charges of aggravated DWI under Leandra’s Law, endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and various vehicle and traffic violations, police said.