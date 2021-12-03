Ex-state tax compliance agent indicted on fraud charges

A former state tax compliance agent defrauded taxpayers of thousands of dollars when she falsified records so she could collect a salary while she worked at other jobs, operated a day care, and took college courses, acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce A. Smith said in a news release.

Sabine Alexis, 46, of Baldwin, was arraigned Friday on a 19-count indictment including third-degree grand larceny as a crime of public corruption; third-degree corrupting the government; first-degree offering a false instrument for filing; second-degree falsifying business records; and fourth-degree corrupting the government.

If convicted, Alexis, who was with the Department of Taxation and Finance, faces up to 15 years in prison.

Between August 2013 and July 2019, Alexis allegedly submitted falsified time sheets and other documents stating that she was working regular business hours for DTF and completing field work for the agency, "when in fact she was engaged in other activities," the release said. Among them: operating Laughter and Love Inc., a state-licensed day care facility from her home in Valley Stream; working at a health and social services agency in Hempstead; and taking courses toward her bachelor’s degree at York College and a master’s of Social Work at Yeshiva University.

"For more than five years, this defendant financed a career change by allegedly falsifying time sheets, certifying she was working as a tax compliance agent and collecting a salary, while in reality, using business hours to run a day care operation from her home, complete several social work internships, and take classes towards two separate degrees," Smith said in the release.

"Further, during NCDA’s investigation, the defendant began taking extended sick leave from DTF with half-pay, while allegedly brazenly working full-time as a social worker for a nonprofit, collecting two salaries at DTF and taxpayers’ expense."

In December 2019 and April 2020, authorities said, Alexis submitted paperwork, including "Request for Sick Leave at Half Pay" documents, indicating that she was unable to work due to a medical condition. But, while she was on leave, authorities said, she was hired by the Jewish Association Serving the Aging as a social worker.

Alexis' attorney, David Ferguson, was not immediately available for comment.

Alexis’ next court date is Jan. 5.