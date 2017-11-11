This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 30° Good Morning
Few Clouds 30° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops seeking 2 men who robbed Roosevelt tax preparation agency

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau County police are looking for two men who they said robbed a tax preparation agency in Roosevelt on Friday night.

Police said two men armed with a gun kicked in the wooden door at Millennium Tax Service on Nassau Road at 7:10 p.m. and demanded money. The clerk opened the register and gave the men an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured and there were no customers in the office at the time of the incident.

The suspects, who police said wore dark clothing, hoods, masks and gloves, fled on foot north along Nassau Road, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Gregory Keitt, 50, and April Primrose, 35, were Cops: Two vulnerable adults missing
The weather forecast for Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Forecast: Freezing temps kick off weekend
Grace Crema is a senior at Our Lady Trip spurred LI teen's clean water campaign
Jules Jacobs with his daughter, Caren Jacobs, at LIer wrote the songs, and now they have lyrics
Smithtown Supervisor-elect Ed Wehrheim, right, celebrates his win Win means an open seat on town council
Nassau County Executive-elect Laura Curran at her home Nassau County executive-elect faces long to-do list
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE