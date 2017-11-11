Nassau County police are looking for two men who they said robbed a tax preparation agency in Roosevelt on Friday night.

Police said two men armed with a gun kicked in the wooden door at Millennium Tax Service on Nassau Road at 7:10 p.m. and demanded money. The clerk opened the register and gave the men an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No one was injured and there were no customers in the office at the time of the incident.

The suspects, who police said wore dark clothing, hoods, masks and gloves, fled on foot north along Nassau Road, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.