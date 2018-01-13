Suffolk County authorities arrested two “self-admitted MS-13 gang members” Friday night after police said they robbed a taxi driver in Copiague.

The robbery happened at 8:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Oak Street, police said in a news release.

Police said Jeremy Jones, 27, and Jose Molina, 20, both of Queens, used a gun to rob the driver. The cabdriver was not hurt, police said.

“Both men are self-admitted MS-13 gang members,” police said in the news release, but did not provide details. Police said the men were arrested at 9:20 p.m. in Babylon.

Jones and Molina have been charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. They were awaiting arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip, police said.