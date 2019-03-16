A Bellport man has been charged with robbing a Patchogue bank Saturday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Jawan Davenport, 26, of McDonald Avenue, entered the TD Bank on East Main Street at 1:15 p.m. and gave a note to the teller demanding cash, police said.

The teller complied and Davenport fled in a silver Nissan Sentra, authorities said. Davenport was arrested a short time later by officers from the Fifth Precinct.

Davenport was charged with third-degree robbery and will be held overnight at the Fifth Precinct.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.