Long Island

Rocky Point man arrested in TD Bank robbery, Suffolk cops say

Police said they located the suspect a short time later at a Home Depot store in Selden.

Robert Van Helden, 32, was arrested Friday, Jan.

Robert Van Helden, 32, was arrested Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in the robbery the same day of a TD Bank in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk County police said.

By Khristopher J. Brooks
A Rocky Point man is facing a robbery charge after Suffolk County police said he robbed a bank in Port Jefferson Station.

Authorities said Robert Van Helden, 32, went into the TD Bank on Nesconset Highway at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash from a bank teller. The teller complied and Van Helden fled the bank, police said.

Police said they found and arrested Van Helden a short time later at a Home Depot store in Selden.

Van Helden has been charged with third-degree robbery. He was awaiting arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

