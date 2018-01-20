A Rocky Point man is facing a robbery charge after Suffolk County police said he robbed a bank in Port Jefferson Station.

Authorities said Robert Van Helden, 32, went into the TD Bank on Nesconset Highway at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and demanded cash from a bank teller. The teller complied and Van Helden fled the bank, police said.

Police said they found and arrested Van Helden a short time later at a Home Depot store in Selden.

Van Helden has been charged with third-degree robbery. He was awaiting arraignment Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.