Long IslandCrime

Teen charged in Valley Stream bank robbery

By Newsday Staff
A Valley Stream teen was arrested Thursday after, police said, he robbed a bank in his hometown.

According to Robbery Squad detectives, at about 11:30 a.m. Jon Candelaria, 17, walked into the TD Bank at 275 W. Merrick Road and demanded money with a note to the teller.

The teller complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of cash, and he left on foot, police said.

Candelaria was found “a short time later,” police said, and arrested.

He is charged with third-degree robbery and will be arraigned Friday, police said at First District Court, Hempstead.

